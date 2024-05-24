Rajinikanth visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, receives 'Golden Visa'

ABU DHABI: Megastar Rajinikanth recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Videos and pictures of Rajinikanth seeking blessing at the temple were posted on the official social media account of BAPS Hindi Mandir.

Have a look

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has been granted the golden visa by UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism.

The veteran actor expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi government and his friend, MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their support in securing the visa.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt...," he said in one of the viral videos.

On the acting front, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel. 'Vettaiyan' also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh treated fans with a photo featuring himself and Rajinikanth. In the picture, Amitabh and Rajinikanth are seen hugging and having a fun conversation.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn't changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.