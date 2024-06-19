Rajini-Lokesh's Coolie shoot to begin next week

CHENNAI: The shoot of Rajinikanth's 171st film Coolie was originally scheduled to begin on June 10. However, there has been a slight delay for reasons untold. This paved way to speculations saying that Rajini is upset with Lokesh Kanagaraj as the filmmaker hasn't completed the scripting for the film produced by Sun Pictures.

While the makers have not commented on the speculations, sources close to the film unit refuted the rumours and called them 'baseless'.

"Lokesh and team are in the process of finalising the locations. They are awaiting permissions for some locations where pivotal scenes will be filmed. Once that is done, Coolie is all set to go on floors. The shoot is likely to begin in Chennai or Hyderabad next week. An official announcement too will be made."



Coolie's Title Teaser that was released on April 22 has clocked 1.5 crore views so far. The film will also see Sathyaraj sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next Lokesh clarified that Coolie will be a standalone action film and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).