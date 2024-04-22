Thalaivar 171 is officially 'Coolie'

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited 171st film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is officially titled as Coolie. The makers announced the title with a glimpse video on Monday.

The three minutes 16 seconds title teaser is filled with mass sequences of Rajinikanth. It opens with a gang of smugglers packing gold in a harbour.

The phone rings and the person at the other end alerts them about an intruder.

As Rajini finishes bashing them up, the person calls again to ask if the intruder has been finished off. And he replies, with a manic laughter, “Mudichiralamla?”

Just like the first-look and other posters, the makers have followed grayscale and gold colour palettes.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie will have music by Anirudh Ravichander while stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is handling the action sequences. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is taking care of the cuts. Lokesh has approached actor Mic Mohan to play the antagonist in the movie. The filmmaker has also approached Vijay Sethupathi for the film. However, details regarding other cast is still under wraps.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Lokesh clarified that Thalaivar 171 will be high on action. However, it will be a stand-alone movie and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Coolie is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.