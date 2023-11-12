Radhika Kumaraswamy’s Ajagratha and Bhairadevi teams release special updates

CHENNAI: On the occasion of her birthday (November 12), the makers of Radhika Kumaraswamy’s Ajagratha and Bhairadevi have come up with special updates. Wife of former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, she is popularly known as Kutti Radhika.

Character poster of the actor from Ajagratha was unveiled in seven languages. Bankrolled by Raviraj, the film is directed by Shashidhar. The Shadows Behind The Karma is the tagline of this action thriller that will have a Hindi film star in one of the lead roles whose name will be revealed soon. Shreyas Talpade, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Adithya Menon, among others are a part of the film.

Coming to the teaser of Bhairadevi, the video introduces Radhika Kumaraswamy as a Lady Aghora, who is there to protect people in trouble. Ramesh Aravind is also seen in the teaser. Radhika is producing the movie under her home banner. Written and directed by Shrijai, JS Wali handles the cinematography, while the music is composed by KK Senthil Prasath. C Ravichandran is the editor.