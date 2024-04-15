Raayan’s first single to release soon

CHENNAI: Dhanush, who is helming Raayan, unveiled a new poster on Sunday, marking Tamil New Year. The poster featured the actor along with Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and Dushara Vijayan. All the four are seemed happily posing. The poster also revealed that the first single will be out soon. Apart from them, Raayan also stars Aparna Balamurali, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Selvaraghavan and Saravanan.



Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, it marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after Pa Paandi, and his 50th film as an actor.

Music composer AR Rahman takes on the job as the music director. The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and editing is done by Prassana GK. The team has wrapped up shooting, and the film is now in the post-production stage.



Raayan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.