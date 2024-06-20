Raashii Khanna celebrates 10 years in Tollywood, calls 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' her comfort film

CHENNAI: Raashii Khanna, who has proven herself to be a versatile powerhouse, is celebrating a decade of her illustrious career in Tollywood. On the occasion, Raashii fondly recalled her debut film, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade,' describing it as her "comfort film".

Since her debut, the young pan India actress created a niche for herself in the industry by dabbling into varied kind of roles and genres, giving a glimpse into her versatility. Her film 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' not only marked the beginning of her successful journey in the Telugu film industry but also became a beloved classic among fans. Apart from this film, she went on to prove herself as the next big thing in the industry by delivering back-to-back successes with Jil supreme tholi prema Bengal tiger and others.

Expressing her gratitude to her fans, colleagues, and mentors who have supported her throughout her career, Raashii said, "Completing ten years in the industry feels surreal. I didn't know the language or the culture. But you embraced me like your own. Kept giving me chances to prove my talent. Thank you everyone who's been a part of my journey for believing in me and my talent. I remember, when we were shooting 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', I was naive and scared. Years later, it has become my comfort film, a reminder of where it all began. But it feels just like yesterday. The film will always hold a special place in my heart as it was my first big hit. My first brush with fandom happened because of Tollywood, and the love Telugu people have showered on me has been limitless. I'll always be thankful for everything."

Over the past decade, Raashii Khanna has showcased her talent in various genres and earned accolades for her performances.

Her journey has been marked by continuous growth and a deep passion for her craft. As she celebrates this significant achievement, Raashii looks forward to continuing her journey in the industry, bringing more memorable characters and stories to life.

At present, she is looking forward to the release of her Hindi films 'The Sabarmati Report' and 'Talakhon Mein Ek'. She also has Telugu film 'Telusu Kada' to her credit.