Priyanka Chopra sends congratulatory note to Vir Das for Int Emmy win, comic calls her awesome

MUMBAI: Stand-up comic Vir Das thanked Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her wishes on his International Emmy Award win and praised the actor for opening doors for the rest of Indian talent around the world.

On November 20, Das became the first Indian to win the International Emmy for his Netflix stand-up special "Vir Das: Landing" in the best comedy category.

The 41-year-old shared the photos of the congratulatory note and bouquet by Chopra Jonas, also founder of production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

"Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you've opened for the rest of us. You're awesome!" Das wrote on microblogging site X.

In the note, Chopra Jonas, 41, and her team at the banner said Das' win was a "well deserved and wonderful accomplishment".

"Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures," it read.

This was the second International Emmy nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom "Derry Girls" season three.