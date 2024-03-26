Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie return to Mumbai after Holi celebration

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie after celebrating Holi. In the videos captured by Mumbai based paparazzi, Priyanka, Nick and Malti snapped at the airport.

Dressed in shades of blue, Priyanka can be seen holding Malti in his arms while Nick also opted for comfy casual look.

The Jonas family posed for the paps. She also waved at the shutterbugs

Priyanka on Monday celebrated Holi with family and friends in Noida. This marked Malti's first Holi celebrations in India.

Earlier today, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared glimpse of her Holi celebrations. In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a white anarkali suit with black bindi and held Malti in her arms. Nick wore a white kurta set and can be seen standing behind them as they pose for a family picture.

In one of the videos, Priyanka can be seen encouraging Nick to shake a leg while the dhols are playing. Priyanka and Nick also posed with their family members including Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and extended Chopra family.

Priyanka landed in Mumbai earlier this month with her daughter Malti for some work-related commitments.

She launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals.

She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. Nick also reached Mumbai on Monday (March 18).

He made a stylish entry in an all-white look at the airport, sporting a white shirt that he paired with matching pants and sneakers.

This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger.

The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.