Begin typing your search...
Prime Video cancels 'The Peripheral', 'A League of Their Own'
The Amazon streaming service had announced a second season of the series, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, in February this year.
LOS ANGELES: Streamer Prime Video has decided not to go forward with the second season of its sci-fi drama series "The Peripheral".
The Amazon streaming service had announced a second season of the series, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, in February this year.
Prime Video has also pulled the plug on the second and final season of “A League of Their Own”. The streamer had renewed the show in April for a shortened final season.
Next Story