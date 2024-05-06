Preity Zinta calls 'Dil Se' co-star Shah Rukh Khan 'powerhouse of talent', shares plan to reunite with him

MUMBAI: Preity Zinta took some time out from her busy schedule to interact with her fans on social media on Monday and followers flooded her X feed with questions regarding the reunion with Shah Rukh Khan.

Preity surprised fans by conducting a #Q&A session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where she answered several fans' questions related to her upcoming film, co-stars among others.

During the session, a user asked to say few words about SRK.

Praising her co-star, Preity said "Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se."

Preity and Shah Rukh have worked in many films including 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and 'Dil Se'.

Another user asked Preity Zinta, "Mam when will you and SRK do a film together? #pzchat."

She responded, "When we get a mind blowing script together that only him and I can do. Till then gotta wait."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Adding to the anticipation, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal has also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.