Pre-production of Thalaivar 171 under way; VJS approached

CHENNAI: We broke the news of Thalaivar 171 that will star Superstar Rajinikanth in lead role and will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project was made official by the makers of the film Sun Pictures on September 11. The latest update we hear from the camp is that the pre-production work of the film is taking place and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will finalise the cast soon.

A source in the know told DT Next, “Vijay Sethupathy has been approached by Lokesh to play one of the important roles in Thalaivar 171. We don’t know if he would be the film’s antagonist. It is too early to talk about it.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj

If this turns out to be true, this will be the actor’s third collaboration with Lokesh after Master and Vikram and his second with Rajinikanth after Petta.



The project is expected to go on floors in April. Earlier in an interview to DT Next, Lokesh clarified that Thalaivar 171 will be high on action. However, it will be a stand alone movie and will not be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The project will have its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and stunts by the National award-winning Anbariv duo.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is now simultaneously shooting for Lal Salaam directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and his 170th film Vettaiyan, which is being helmed by TJ Gnanavel.