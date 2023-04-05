Rajini to meet Lokesh Kanagaraj; Thalaivar 171 brewing?

CHENNAI: We had earlier broke the news of Thalaivar 170 which will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. The exclusive update we have on Thalaivar 171 is that Lokesh Kanagaraj is likely to direct Rajnikanth after completing Leo.

DT Next learns from industry sources that Rajini and Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to have the first round of meeting before the next schedule of Leo commences this month. “After TJ Gnanavel, Rajini had expressed his wish to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the filmmaker was quite elated as well. They will be meeting this month to take things forward and the movie will be produced by one of Lokesh’s producers from his previous films.”

It is to be noted that Lokesh initially was to direct Rajinikanth that was to be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The project didn’t unfold due to various reasons. However, it looks like the things are about to fall in place this time and the music is likely to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is too early to talk anything about the project and we will have a clarity after the first round of meeting is done,” a tinseltown birdie -told DT Next.

Lokesh is now working with Vijay for Leo while Rajini is shooting for Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajini also has Lal Salaam directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in which he will be seen playing a cameo and a Muslim police officer in his 170th film with TJ Gnanavel that will be bankrolled by Lyca.

