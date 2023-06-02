Prabhudeva joins forces with Malayalam director SJ Sinu for Petta Rap

CHENNAI: Actor-Choreographer-Director Prabhudeva, has teamed up with popular Malayalam director SJ Sinu, for a thrilling, fun-filled comedy entertainer titled Petta Rap. The movie produced by Joby P Sam, under the banner of Blue Hill Films, went on floors with a puja in Chennai on Thursday. The title takes its inspiration from Prabhudeva’s hit song Petta Rap, from Kaadhalan (1994).

Actor Vedhika will play the female lead character in the film, whose shooting will commence in Puducherry on June 15. SJ Sinu is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021).

Petta Rap will be high on romance, action, music and dance. The team has captioned the film with an exciting tagline Paattu, Adi, Aattam – Repeat, which promises Prabhudeva to be seen in his favourite genre. Dinil PK has penned the story and the screenplay. Cinematography will be handled by Jithu Damodar. The movie will be shot across different locations in India, with major portions to be filmed in Puducherry and Chennai.

D Imman is to score the music of the film, with San Lokesh as the editor, and AR Mohan as the art director.

Vivek Prasanna, Bhagavathy Perumal, Ramesh Tilak, Rajeev Pillai, Kalabhavan Shajon, Mime Gopi and Riyaz Khan play important roles.