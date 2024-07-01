Prabhu Deva, Yuvan reunite for Singanallur Signal

CHENNAI: Prabhu Deva and Yuvan Shankar Raja worked together in Manadhai Thirudivittai in 2001. After 23 years, the actor and music director are coming together for Prabhu Deva’s next film. Titled Singanallur Signal, the first look of the film was unveiled on Monday. The poster feature the actor-choreographer as a traffic police, standing in the middle of the road, amidst vehicles.



The tagline says, ‘Enni Thuniga Karumam’, which is from Thirukural. Written and directed by JM Raja, the film also stars Bhavya Trikha in key role. AJ Prabhakaran is producing the film, under the banner Muthamizh Padaipagam.

Dinesh Krishnan B is the cinematographer, while Pradeep E Ragav is taking care of the cuts. Other details regarding the plot of the film are kept under the wraps.



Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva and Yuvan are working together in Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the films also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prashanth, Mic Mohan, and Ajmal in prominent roles.

The choreographer also has Moon Walk, Kannappa and Petta Rap with Vedhika in the pipeline.