Pon Ondru Kanden to skip theatre release; Vasanth Ravi upset

CHENNAI: Actor Vasanth Ravi is shocked with the treatment that his long pending film Pon Ondru Kanden has to go through. Directed by V Priya, the film that also has Ashok Selvan in lead roles, was jointly produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jio Studios.

The latest is that the film will see the light of the day after six years but not in theatres. The rom-com will be directly released on television channel run by Jio Studios.

This decision hasn’t been received well by one of its lead actors, Vasanth Ravi, who took to social media to call out the producers. In his X handle, he wrote, “”Shocking !! Is this even True ?? Especially from a reputed and leading production house like Jio Studios? Extremely painful and disheartening to see the promo of Pon Ondru Kanden and the announcement of the World Satellite Premiere without any communication to Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Yuvan Shankar Raja sir, V Priya Ma’am or anyone associated with the film!! (sic).”

Still of Vasanth Ravi and Ashok Selvan from Pon Ondru Kanden

He further went on to say that it is disrespectful of the producers to have informed the cast. He also added that though the actor’s role ends after the shoot, the onus is on the producers to keep them in the loop on the film’s release developments. “A Creator or Artists does not have a say in your commercial decision aspects for his or her Artistic Work once it is given to the Producer, but atleast they deserve respect to be informed about it through you and not from an online portal such as X or Instagram (sic)” he added.