Politicians and celebrities extend birthday wishes to Actor Ajith Kumar

Actor Ajith Kumar is currently working on the movie 'Vidaa Muyarchi', directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 May 2024 8:20 AM GMT
CHENNAI: On Wednesday, State BJP President K Annamalai extended birthday wishes to popular Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar.

Loksabha constituency candidate Vijay Vasanth also wished Actor Ajith Kumar on his special day.

Directed Murugadoss who worked with Ajith Kumar in Dheena also extended birthday wishes in a X post.

Other celebrities like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Vaibhav Reddy, John Kokken conveyed their wishes to the Kollywood Star Ajith Kumar.

