Playing strong women comes naturally to me, says Kajol

Be it Baazigar, Dushman, Gupt, Salaam Venky and now series The Trial, Kajol has a penchant for powerful female characters and the actor says portraying women who are not ‘weak and vulnerable’ come naturally to her. In the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar show, the actor plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. Directed by Suparn S Varma, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is the Indian adaptation of popular American series The Good Wife. Kajol said her choices as an actor mirror her powerful off screen persona. “To play a strong, powerful character is easier for me than to play a weak character. It is natural for me to be strong rather than to be vulnerable,” said the actor. The Trial, which will premiere on July 14, marks kajol’s long-format debut. The actor said she received several offers for OTT series in the past, but nothing truly worked out until this. The series also features Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey, among others. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms.