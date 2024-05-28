Pariyerum Perumal gets Hindi remake with Dhadak 2

CHENNAI: Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, Pariyerum Perumal is a 2018 film that focused the prevalence of caste differences in society. The film starred Kathir and Anandhi in lead roles and received appreciation for the story and the performance of all the actors. Now, the film is getting a Hindi remake.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production announced the launch of their upcoming film, Dhadak 2, which is based on Pariyerum Perumal. The glimpse video featured writings pointing towards caste-based love stories and their ultimate end. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are headlining the project with Shazia Iqbal directing it.

Sylvester Fonseca is handling the camera for Dhadak 2 and Sangeeth Varghese is taking care of the cuts. The film will hit the screens on November 22.

Dharma Production bankrolled Dhadak, a 2018 Hindi film, that revolved around honour killing. It marked the debut of Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar.