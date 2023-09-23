Over preparation is my mantra, T&C apply: Sahil Khattar

CHENNAI: Sahil Khattar is a man who wears many hats. A YouTuber, Radio Jockey, and now an actor, he ensures that he gives his best in what he does. In this chat, he gets candid with DT Next on his latest web series, Bajao in which he plays an angry young man and projects that are in the pipeline

Bajao is acing the OTT charts. So tell us about how happy you are about the acclaim.

I am overwhelmed with the reception that Bajao has garnered over the last few days. The recently-released shows and films on OTT have a serious tone to them-- way too brutal and bloodshed. We decided that the audience need light-hearted content and Bajao is the answer. I am extremely grateful for Shiva and Sapta, the creators and directors respectively, Nikhil Sachan who has written the screenplay for giving me this opportunity because of whom I got to play Dhaari. I am happy that people are loving the show and especially Dhaari as there was a lot of homework that went prior to playing this character.

How much could you relate yourself to the character you play? For people who do not know youwell, you might come across as this ill-tempered guy.

Intelligent people are not short-tempered and vice versa (laughs). It was a very complex character to play where I had to display different shades. I could totally relate as he is a result-oriented person and do not believe in obstacles.

It should have been physically demanding then.

A lot! I prepped a lot physically. I went from being a gaunt-looking guy to dad-bod. To play Dhaari, I had to lose 10 kg and add muscle weight. I really wanted the character to look just the way a call-center employee from Mahipalpur would look like. I am someone, who looks to take up challenges and emerge successful. This was one.

You easily make people buy what you sell them on screen. How do you do with ease? You convinced us as Syed Kirmani in 83 and now as Dhaari.

Well, I’ll tell you my mantra – Its over preparation. Please do not try this at home – like the wrestling disclaimers. I get into workshops, mind sets, and some mental conditioning. When I started hitting the gym, netizens commented on my timeline saying, I look like The Rock, Jason Statham because of my hairstyle obviously (laughs). So, I was happy with these as people started noticing them.

Could you tell us about your upcoming projects?

I have been receiving quite a few calls, and I am not really allowed to divulge a lot of details. What I can tell you is, you will see me doing lots of acting because that makes me feel complete, and I would want to become a bankable face where people will be convinced when they see my announcements and say that this guy delivers good content. I am ready to give my heart and soul for good scripts I land.