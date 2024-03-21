OTT platform unveils most anticipated upcoming projects

CHENNAI: Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an exciting new line-up for India, featuring a diverse array of content set to premiere on the platform over the next two years.



This extensive list includes 40 original series and movies, along with 29 films slated to stream post-theatrical release.

Spanning across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, the line-up promises to offer something for everyone, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Here are standout picks that promise to deliver an epic entertainment package:

Ashwatthama

In the fast-paced present era of technological marvels, 'Ashwatthama' thrusts the legendary figure into modern chaos, battling formidable foes in an adrenaline-fueled narrative. Led by Shahid Kapoor, the film delves into the psyche of an immortal being, exploring his millennia-spanning perspective on the evolving world. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and directed by Sachin B Ravi, "Ashwatthama" promises a gripping fusion of action and introspection.

Citadel Honey Bunny, The Mehta Boys, Matka King, Madgaon Express are also among the anticipated upcoming projects.

























