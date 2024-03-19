Boman Irani to make directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys'

MUMBAI: Actor Boman Irani on Tuesday announced his directorial debut with Prime Video movie "The Mehta Boys", which he co-wrote with Oscar-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris.

The streaming service unveiled the film's first look at the Prime Video Presents event here.

Irani, known for films such as the "Munna Bhai" franchise, "3 Idiots", and "Khosla Ka Ghosla", also serves as the producer on the project.

Dinelaris is best known for writing the script of Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's multiple Academy Award-winning movie "Birdman".

He had delivered a masterclass as part of Irani's writing initiative Spiral Bound which the Indian actor had launched in 2020.

"The Mehta Boys" stars Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary.

Irani said years ago he had shared a one-line idea of "The Mehta Boys" with a young girl in production.

"The toughest part this time was to write and direct. Now, I realise what it takes to make a movie. She told me she would like to be a part of the film whenever I made it.

"Many years passed and I worked on it with Alex, the Oscar-winning writer, he co-wrote the film with me. The young girl is Aparna. It is serendipitous for this to happen, I would not have it any other way," Irani said, referring to Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

According to the makers, "The Mehta Boys" is the story of a father and a son, at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together.

"'The Mehta Boys' follow their tumultuous journey and offer a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship," they said in a press release.

The film is backed by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP. Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Irani serve as producers.