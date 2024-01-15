'Oppenheimer' bags Critics Choice Awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography
In another post, they wrote, "Congratulations to Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY for "Oppenheimer"."
CALIFORNIA: Director Christopher Nolan's much-acclaimed biopic film 'Oppenheimer' won awards for Best Editing and Best Cinematography at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Jennifer Lame, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST EDITING for"Oppenheimer"."
Congratulations to Jennifer Lame, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST EDITING for “Oppenheimer”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/8CgqtaD0Av— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024
Also 'Oppenheimer' won awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Score, Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor.