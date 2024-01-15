'Oppenheimer' bags Critics Choice Awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography

CALIFORNIA: Director Christopher Nolan's much-acclaimed biopic film 'Oppenheimer' won awards for Best Editing and Best Cinematography at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Jennifer Lame, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST EDITING for"Oppenheimer"."

In another post, they wrote, "Congratulations to Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY for "Oppenheimer"."



Also 'Oppenheimer' won awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Score, Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor.