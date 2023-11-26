"Once you see it, you will understand," reveals Ranbir on film title 'Animal'

CHENNAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film ‘Animal.’

Recently, team ‘Animal’ arrived in Chennai to promote their film.

During the promotional event, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial has been titled ‘Animal’. Ranbir said, “Once you see the film, you will understand.”

He went on to elaborate the reason and said, “I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don’t behave out of thought. So this character that I’m playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that’s where the title Animal came and once you see the film you’ll realize that this film suits this title.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently team ‘Animal’ unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir’s character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of ‘Animal’ Ranbir quipped about the film’s long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, “This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham.”

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor also revealed that despite the role being so violent, he would always detach himself from his character after the shoot was wrapped up, saying, “I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It’s not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake is inssan ki trh act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti.”

‘Animal’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.