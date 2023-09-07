Omar Sy's 'Lupin' part 3 official trailer out now

WASHINGTON: Makers of Part 3 of the hit French heist series 'Lupin', starring Omar Sy in the lead, now unveiled the official trailer. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer which they captioned, “The only thing worse than being robbed, is getting a prior notice on it! Consider yourselves notified, because #Lupin3 is coming on 5 October, only on Netflix!"

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the third instalment of the streamer’s smash French crime thriller sees Assane (Omar) in hiding, learning to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere.

But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down. The series will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The series also stars Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab and Shirine Boutella. Ludovic Bernard, Podz and Xavier Gens direct. The original French series is a contemporary adaptation of the novels penned by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905.

The books have been adapted into dozens of TV series and movies over the years, reported Deadline.