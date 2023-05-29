NTR will live forever in our hearts: Chiranjeevi on NTR’s birth centenary

HYDERABAD: Actor Chiranjeevi, on Sunday, said that legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao will live forever in the hearts of people.

On the birth centenary of NTR, Chiranjeevi paid him glowing tributes. The actor took to Twitter to recall the services of NTR, who had floated the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982, on the slogan of Telugu self-respect.

Writing about NTR, Chiranjeevi observed that he was one in crores. “Not 100 years, he will remain forever in our hearts. History will proudly tell his story to the coming generations,” Chiranjeevi wrote. The star said that NTR was destined to fulfill a purpose. “I will always remember my association with Sri Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao who brought glory to Telugu people,” he added.

In the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Bhola Shankar, which also stars Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in prominent roles. The film is the official remake of Tamil film Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar, Shruti Haasan and Lakshmi Menon, among others. It was announced that the film will hit theatres on August 11.