NTR Jr stands defiantly on a boat in new ‘Devara’ poster

MUMBAI: Telugu star NTR Jr, whose film ‘RRR’ became a global rage, is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Devara’. The actor took to his X and shared a new poster from the film on Monday.

The bombshell poster showcases the actor in an intense and fierce look. It shows him standing on a boat in the middle of the aggressive waves of the sea. Behind him one can see other boats and the vast expanse of the charcoal coloured sea and the sky. The makers also announced that the first glimpse of Devara will be unveiled on January 8, 2024.

Sharing the poster on X, NTR Jr wrote: “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8.”

‘Devara’ is directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is known for ‘Janatha Garage’, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Acharya’. The film, which marks second collaboration between Koratala Siva and NTR Jr, also marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. It also stars Saif Ali Khan.



The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Part I of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit screens nationwide on April 5, 2024.