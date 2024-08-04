"Now u r a married man": Taapsee Pannu shares quirky message for husband Mathias Boe as he retires from coaching

PARIS: After her husband and badminton coach Mathias Boe, who contributed to the success of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, announced his retirement from coaching after star Indian men's doubles duo's exit from the Paris Olympics, supporting wife and actor Taapsee Pannu shared a hilarious message.

'Sat-Chi', as the popular Indian badminton duo is known, crashed out of the men's doubles event following their defeat against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Despite starting the knockout stage on a dominating note, Satwik and Chirag's hopes of returning to India with an Olympic medal were crushed. They lost 21-13, 14-21, and 16-21.

Boe took to Instagram on Saturday and congratulated Satwiksairaj-Chirag.

The note read, "I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things does not go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it was not meant to be. But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart. You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future."

Later in his post, Boe said that his coaching days in the sport are over after having spent "too much time in a badminton hall".

"For me, my coaching days ends here, I'm not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it's also pretty stressful to be a coach, I'm a tired old man. I want to thank @media.iccsai, Garg Sir and Rakesh Sir, @bai_media, @gosportsvoices for the support over the years. Also a huge shout-out to all my colleagues in Indian Badminton. Thank you for a lot of good memories and I wish you all the best. Jai Hind," he added.

Supporting his decision, Taapsee humorously wrote, "But also now u r a married man. U need to take a step back. I need to come back home from work everyday to ready dinner and cleaning in order. So chop chop!"