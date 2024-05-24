Noted Chennai surgeon turns folklore that grandma told to short story, music album

CHENNAI: Dr UP Srinivasan, a prominent surgical gastroenterologist and robotic surgeon in Chennai, has created a music album, Jandamattaan. Impressed by the album, leading music label Saregama has acquired its rights.

The album, which portrays human desires through music and dance was released by Saregama at an event attended by director Chimbu Deven, producer PL Thenappan, singer Mano, director Manthira Moorthy, actor Mahendran, and other prominent faces.

Initially, he wrote a short story The Dance of Midnight Ghosts, based on a folklore popular in Nagercoil.

When the book was made into a shortfilm, the makers needed a song, the doctor himself penned it.

Music directors H Humar Ezhilan and H Shajahan composed the song, with master Suresh Sidh taking care of choreography. The song is directed by Aarish Vinoth. Produced on a grand budget, the album will be released by Saregama.

Talking about the album, Dr Srinivasan said, “I am primarily a doctor. I have always had an interest in arts. I started this as a short story, then it became a short film, which eventually turned into an album. This is an extension of a story my grandmother told me as a child.”