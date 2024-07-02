"Not less than magic and madness": Varun Dhawan reviews Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD'

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan was all praises for 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, which has opened to positive reviews and has been making brisk business at the box office.

After watching the film, Varun on Monday took to X handle to share his review.

He wrote, "Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema !! Every frame is to Marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness..Thank You for giving us this experience in #Kalki2898AD."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

On Sunday night, Big B stepped out to watch the movie with his son Abhishek and friends.

Taking to his blog, Big B shared a series of pictures from the movie date with his son Abhishek and friends.

He also revealed that he watched 'Kalki' for the first time in theatres since its release. He headed for a late-night show on Sunday.In the photos, the father-son duo seems to enjoy the movie."A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time ..Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress .." he wrote on his blog.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.