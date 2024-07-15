No truth to that...: Vicky Kaushal refutes Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday put a stop to it and said "there's no truth to that". During the promotion of his upcoming film 'Bad Newz' in Delhi, Vicky refuted the rumours, stating there's no truth to such reports. He also assured that they would be happy to share when there is good news.

"Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh (The good news that you are talking about), we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you).

Meanwhile, his better half, Katrina, is going to celebrate her 40th birthday on July 16. Vicky said it is a special day and they will spend quality time together. "It's a special day, I will rush back to celebrate her birthday, so the idea is to spend quality time. Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai ( I have been busy promoting my film since a while now) and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together," he said. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for 'Bad Newz'. Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humour and chaos. The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem. 'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. 'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.



