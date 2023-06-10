Nimrat Kaur has this to say about 'School of Lies'

MUMBAI: Actor Nimrat Kaur is being lauded for her performance in 'School of Lies'.

Sharing what made her say yes to the show, Nimrat said, "I found Nandita in the beautiful writing of Aisha Annie Banerjee, I found her in the way that Avinash Arun envisioned her; he had a very clear vision of what this world was like and I made sure that I blended into this atmosphere where she's kind of an insider, but an outsider."

She added, "Be it her unconventional friendship with Varin's character - Vikram or her own childhood demons, the way they come up and come through her real time events were very interesting to me. She has got her own childhood problems that she is trying to sort them out as an adult. In the end, the tough choices she has to make and the decision she ends up making, the complexity of it was all so understated and just so subtly envisioned that I just had to walk that path and surrender myself there."

The series 'School of Lies' showcases the journey of teenagers in a boarding school. Wrapped in the intense mystery of a missing child, this gritty thriller is headlined by Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi. Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, 'School of Lies' is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.