Nimisha Sajayan to play the lead in upcoming family drama

CHENNAI: Directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, Kalamaya Films, the makers have officially announced their upcoming film, titled, Enna Vilai. The film is a family drama laced with thriller elements, directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, who is famous for his extraordinary screenwriting in the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Malayalam movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, starring Fahadh Faasil.

The film will see Nimisha Sajayan as the lead, who was seen in Chitha, Jigarthanda Double X and in Amazon Prime series Poacher.

Besides Nimisha, the star-cast of Enna Vilai will include Karunas, Y Gee Mahendran, Motta Rajendran, Vijayalakshmi, Shasha, Praveena, Kamalesh, Goli Soda Pandi, JS Kavi, Mohan Ram, Nizhalgal Ravi among others.

Talking about the film, Sajeev Pazhoor said, “Enna Vilai will be a film that everyone relates and resonates with. Especially, with a promising star-cast including the powerhouse talent Nimisha Sajayan, we are so happy to be shaping every process of the shooting with confidence and positive vibes. I have earlier worked with Nimisha in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Enna Vilai will showcase a different and fresh Nimisha for the fans and audiences, and we can’t wait to present the film to audiences at the earliest.”

Enna Vilai will have Githesh V as the producer with Alby Antony as the cinematographer. Sam C S is the music director of the film which has its editing done by Sreejith Sarang.

The first schedule of this film has been already completed in Rameswaram, and the second schedule has commenced with a simple ritual pooja ceremony. This schedule will be filmed in Gokulam Studios and other parts of Chennai and Ramoji Film City, thereby wrapping up the entire shoot by the end of this month.