Nicholas Hoult starrer 'Renfield' sets digital streaming date

Makers of the horror comedy 'Renfied' starring Nicholas Cage and Nicholas Hoult have now announced the digital streaming date of the film. The film is all set to stream on Peacock from June 9.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film released in theaters on April 14 follows Renfield (Hoult), the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss: Dracula (Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master's prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship.



Helmed by Chris McKay the film also starred Awkwafina and Shohreh Aghdashloo among others. While Renfield didn't perform in theaters as its studio had hoped at a gross just over $25M, and reviews for the film were mixed, reported Deadline. Ryan Ridley of 'Rick and Morty' fame has penned the script, based on an idea from Robert Kirkman. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker's 1897 novel 'Dracula', where he was an asylum patient who believed drinking blood would make him immortal. He eventually pledged himself to Dracula, who gets him to do his bidding by dangling the prospect of immortality in front of him.

