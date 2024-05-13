Begin typing your search...

New mother Bipasha Basu shares first photo of her baby girl 'Devi'

Taking to Instagram stories, Bipasha shared the first picture of her baby daughter.

ByIANSIANS|13 May 2024 10:08 AM GMT
Bipasha Basu shared adorable pic of her baby daughter Devi for the first time (Instagram)

MUMBAI: The snap shows the 'Raaz' actress lying down on a hospital bed while the doctor holds the child, wrapped in a white baby blanket, close to Bipasha's face.

In the image, Bipasha is seen giving a kiss to her daughter.

The post is captioned: "In honour of Mother's Day, share your first picture with your baby."

The actress also added an evil eye sticker to the post.

Bipasha married her 'Alone' co-star, Karan Singh Grover, in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi, was born in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller web series ‘Dangerous’, alongside Karan.

