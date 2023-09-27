Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their twin boys Uyir, Ulag’s first birthday

MUMBAI: ‘Jawan’ actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan on Tuesday celebrated their twins Uyir, Ulag’s first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a string of pictures of their kids and captioned it, “En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir En Gunam Konda … En Ulag (Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys) Happy birthday my dear Sons Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik @nayanthara Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life! Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you 2! You are our world & our blessed life.”

In the pictures, Uyir and Ulag can be seen in matching black and white outfits.

In one of the pics, Nayanthara and Vingesh can be seen along with their kids.

Soon after they dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the kids.

“Omggggggggg how cute love you,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “how beautiful are the boys and this family.”

A fan wrote, “Happy birthday God bless.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Last year the couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of her film ‘Jawan’, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.