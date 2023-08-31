Nayan debuts on social media ahead of Jawan's trailer

CHENNAI: Actress Nayanthara on Thursday made her Instagram debut just hours ahead of the 'Jawan' trailer launch.

The actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a reel with her kids. "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu (Tell them, I’ve arrived)," she captioned the post.

Soon after she dropped her first post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Her first post has amassed 53,946 likes and has garnered 66.5k followers on the platform.



"My uyire, welcome to IG," filmmaker Vignesh Shivan commented on the post.A user commented, "Late ah vanthalum latest aah tha vandirukku (Even if you arrived late on Instagram, it has become the latest)," Another user commented, "Vaanga lady superstar (Welcome lady superstar)"

'Kolamaavu Kokila' star has recently made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is written by Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan and the dialogues are penned by Sumit Arora.

'Jawan' is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Yesterday, the film's pre-release event happened at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai.