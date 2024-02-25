Natalie Portman says she used to find dressing for awards ceremonies 'oppressive'

LOS ANGELES: Actress Natalie Portman has shared that she used to find dressing up for awards ceremonies "oppressive".

Since having children, the actress, who has Aleph, 12, and six-year-old Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied, loves the chance to leave behind her sweatshirts and get dolled up, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, this wasn’t always the case. The actress, who is known for 'Black Swan' and ‘V for Vendetta’, used to feel like women got the short straw of having to look their best whilst the men got to "roll out of bed" and wear comfortable clothes.

Speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, she said: "You know, I used to think it was kind oppressive and like why do women have to spend all this time and discomfort and you know the men get to like roll out of bed and wear something they're warm in and like aren't, you know, sucking in their stomachs or whatever and now having kids I feel like it's pretty fun to like have people like make you feel good and go glam.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, she also revealed that she has lots of sweats but that she can't be seen wearing them in fashion capital Paris, where she resides.

She said: "We moved to Paris last year and you really can't wear sweats in Paris. You get your visa taken away.”

She added, "It's really different lifestyle.”