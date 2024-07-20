Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram team unveils 'Not a teaser' on SJ Suryah birthday

CHENNAI: To celebrate actor SJ Suryah birthday, the makers of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram unveiled a special video, 'Not a teaser', from the film on Saturday. Starring Nani in the lead, the film is set for a worldwide release on August 29.

Sharing the teaser on X, makers wrote,"Happy Birthday Sir……@iam_SJSuryah. Experience a touch of Mass Madness before the real game starts in theaters on August 29th (sic)."

The 80-second 'not a teaser' features SJ Suryah as a cop and Nani as his nemesis, having a cat and mouse game between them.

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, Vivek Athreya is helming the film. This marks the second collaboration for the director and lead actor duo after Ante Sundaraniki.

Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead in the film.

Murali G handles the cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas is looking after the cuts. Jakes Bejoy, of Jana Gana Mana fame, composes the music for the film. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Nani also has a film with Srikanth Odela in the pipeline.