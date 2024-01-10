Namrata says working with Raveena was an ‘educational experience’

MUMBAI: Actress Namrata Sheth, who essays the role of Karma Talwar in the upcoming streaming show ‘Karmma Calling’, has said that working with actress Raveena Tandon was an “educational experience” for her.

The actress shared that initially she was “incredibly nervous” given that she was sharing the screen with the queen of the 1990s. However, her nervousness waned off once the two started working together.

Talking about working with Raveena Tandon, Namrata shared: "I was incredibly nervous for many reasons. I went through several rounds of auditions before locking the part, and by the time I got the part, I was raring to go. I met Raveena Ma'am at a look test shoot and she was just instantly so warm and lovely that she made the entire experience very easy. It ended up being more fun than intimidating because she had so much expertise and professionalism, she was just there to kill it.”

She added: "Looking at her made me feel like I had to pull my socks up every single day. She is a fun person to be on set with. She does not let you feel a sense of intimidation because she knows the presence she comes with. It was the most educational experience for me, so I was not nervous long after.”

‘Karmma Calling’ is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26.