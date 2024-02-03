Naezy, Gurbax join artiste line-up for Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy, singer-songwriter Lothika and musician Gurbax have joined the star-studded line-up for the upcoming edition of the multi-genre music festival, Vh1 Supersonic.

The festival earlier announced a part of its line-up with artistes like Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, The Midnight, and Patrice Baumel.

Other artistes to perform at the festival include Ben Sims, Undercatt, Victor Ruiz, Ankytrixx, Sick Flip, HanuMankind, The F16s, Tsumyoki + GTC, Dappest x ADL, Gandhar (Live), Mary Ann, Raj, Saachi and Wild Wild Women.

Naezy said, “I’m beyond thrilled to hit the stage of Vh1 Supersonic this year! This time, it’ll be a celebration of the raw spirit of Indian hip-hop. So, as I step onto that stage, I carry with me the stories of every kid who dared to dream, every voice that went unheard, every beat that resonated in the alleys of Mumbai. Vh1 Supersonic, get ready to witness the revolution, this edition as we're not just performing; we're creating memories, one song at a time."

Vh1 Supersonic will be held at the Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune from February 16 to 18.