Nadigar Sangam tells Mansoor to issue public apology, warns of suspension

CHENNAI: The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam, on Sunday strongly condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments against actor Trisha Krishnan and demanded that he make a public apology.

Slamming Khan for his objectionable, disrespectful remarks against Trisha and a similar comment on two other actresses in a media interaction, the popular actors’ body said it is considering temporarily suspending Khan’s membership till such time he tendered an apology.

While passing his objectionable remark about Trisha, Khan had also made passing references about actors Khushbu and Roja.

SIAA president and noted actor M Nasser said Khan had made the remark while speaking to journalists and he must similarly apologise to the actresses in front of the media. In a statement here, Nasser assured SIAA’s full support to the actresses.

Khan’s comment ‘in the name of comedy’ is disrespectful and shocking, the actors forum said and condemned him for his sexist remarks.

Reposting Trisha’s anguish, Khushbu Sundar, BJP functionary and noted actress said on X, “As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist, disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society.”(sic)

