'Naa Ready': Vijay's Leo first single to be out on June 22

CHENNAI: Team Leo has announced that the film's first single 'Naa Ready' will be out on June 22, coinciding with the birthday of the film's hero Vijay.



The actor made this announcement across all his social media accounts.



Vijay is seen smoking and holding a gun in the announcement poster. He could be seen standing in a party hall with fire engulfing in the shape of a lion (Leo).

Another interesting quip worth pondering is, the song announcement poster has a mention of 'Alter Ego', a concept which was rumoured to be employed in the actor's 'Master.'



Leo, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios' Lalit Kumar, is slated to be released on October eyeing Ayudha Pooja holidays. The film also stars Trisha, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.

