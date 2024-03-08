Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma's Yaad Aave song out now

MUMBAI: The first song from Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma-starrer 'Murder Mubarak' has been released. Titled 'Yaad Aave', the melodious track is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Simran Choudhary and Varun Jain.

The song narrates a tale of unconditional love, giving a glimpse of Sara and Vijay's chemistry. Priya Saraiya has penned the lyrics of the song.

Sachin-Jigar have composed it.

The song has garnered several likes and comments from the netizens.

"Sara and Vijay make an incredible team. I'm so excited for them and their new movie. It sounds like it's filled with heartfelt emotions and relatable lyrics. Sara always brings her A-game and I'm sure she nailed it again! Wishing them all the best!...... emotionally beautiful song," a social media user commented.

"Such a beautiful song. Sara's looking so gorgeous, and the chemistry between Sara and Vijay is freaking insane," another user wrote.

'Murder Mubarak' is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death'.

The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Sharing what audience can expect from the film, director Homi Adajania said, "It's exciting to give our audiences a peek into the bizarre world of the Delhi Royal Club and its eccentric members in 'Murder Mubarak.'This film is about a murder mystery that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It's captivating and hilarious at the same time. What makes this project even more special is our phenomenal multi-generational cast who breathe life into the story, bringing a unique freshness that's very enjoyable to watch. This March, 'Murder Mubarak' will be handed over to the audience who I hope will be entertained, surprised and may even go back to figure why they never saw the breadcrumbs that are scattered throughout this twisted whodunit."

Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra are also a part of 'Murder Mubarak', which will be out on Netflix on March 15.