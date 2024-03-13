'Murder Mubarak' came to me at an important moment in my life: Sara Ali Khan

CHENNAI: Sara Ali Khan eagerly anticipates the release of her highly awaited film, 'Murder Mubarak', slated for release this week on Netflix. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a stellar cast including Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Karisma Kapoor. Premiering on Netflix on March 15, 2024, 'Murder Mubarak' promises an intriguing blend of layered characters and a captivating mystery.

Reflecting on her journey working with filmmaker Homi Adajania for the first time, Sara mentioned in a recent interview, "Honestly I think that , how everyone has been talking about Homie’s energy- all of that is there and true.. but I think that the moments that are probably spent off the set with them, whether it was by the swimming pool or whether it was in these room sessions, I think he kind of reminded me that what I have as a human being is enough.

"And I think, Homie sir for sure, but this entire cast has helped me to do that and be who I am, both on and off camera and it came to me at an important and defining moment in my life and career, so am very very grateful" she adds.

Apart from 'Murder Mubarak', which showcases Sara’s glamorous side, the young sensation will also portray the role of an unsung hero in her next release, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.