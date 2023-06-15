Mugai will have a French film flavour to it: Ajith Kumar

CHENNAI: The trailer of Mugai, directed by Ajith Kumar, is a hit among the audience. The film that stars Kishore and Aarsha Chandini Baiju, is all set to release on OTT soon.“I wanted it to be an OTT release as I have made it for the audience across the globe. I wanted it to have a French-noir film tone and flavour to it,” Ajith told DT Next.

What looks like a thriller in the trailer has more to it, according to Ajith. “Initially I planned to have Mugai as a thriller. In its developing stages, I realised that it has scope for emotions as well and incorporated it. The connection between Kishore and Aarsha’s characters will drain down to emotions. The film has its music my Sakthi aka Sak. We have one promotional song and a theme song in the film,” added Ajith.

Divulging a little about the story, the filmmaker said, “A man commits a murder and hides in one of his friends’ place. The past between him and his friend’s wife is the crux of Mugai. The story takes place in one night, and we shot the film completely in Chennai,” he concluded.