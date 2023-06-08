MS Dhoni drops the teaser of LGM

CHENNAI: The teaser of Harish Kalyan’s Let’s Get Married, was released by the film’s producer and cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday, in his Facebook handle captioning, “I am thrilled and proud to release the teaser of #LGM” (sic).

We are thrilled to share the teaser of #LGM- a fun filled entertainer to warm your hearts.

Coming to cinemas soon!https://t.co/F1oA65cAVJ pic.twitter.com/83o60KLzoZ — Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@DhoniLtd) June 7, 2023

The film is directed by debutant director Ramesh Thamilmani, and produced by MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s Dhoni Entertainment. The star cast includes Harish Kalyan, Nadiya and Ivana in the lead roles, and Yogi Babu in a prominent role.



LGM, which Dhoni Entertainment has chosen to kick start their career in the field of production, is a family entertainer. Earlier, while talking to DT Next, director Ramesh Thamilmani said, “Let’s Get Married will be a fun journey that takes place during a trip. We have made the film keeping all sections of the audience in mind.” Ramesh had earlier collaborated with Dhoni for his superhero comic, Atharva.

Director Ramesh Thamilmani himself is scoring the music for the film, and the cinematography is handled by Vishwajith.