Motion poster of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's film 'Khel Khel Mein' out

MUMBAI: As the release date of multi-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' is approaching soon, the makers on Tuesday unveiled the film's motion poster.

The poster features the film's stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal happily posing together. Akshay could be seen donning specs.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Akshay wrote, "Yaaron waala khel... Yaari waali picture! Band Baaje ke mahaul mein... Band Bajaane waali picture! Say 'hello' to the biggest family entertainer of the year! Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024. #KhelKhelMein #GameIsOn."

The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was earlier supposed to be released in September.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah,Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement.

Earlier this year, the makers shared a BTS photo from the sets along with the announcement of the release date, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when Khel Khel Mein hits the theatres."

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.