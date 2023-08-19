Mona Singh shares BTS pics of her character on 'Made In Heaven 2' set

MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh, who has made a big mark for herself in the industry has time and again proven her talent in films and shows like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Kafas’ among many more has recently released starred in the hit series 'Made In Heaven S2'. The actress recently shared some behind-the-scene pictures of her character on set.

Taking to social media, the actress posted the adorable BTS pictures for the character of Bulbul. Sharing the picture, Mona captioned: "#BulBulJohri #curls #madeinheaven ❤️"

Still staying in character, Mona Singh is seen rubbing off her charming attitude, flaunting her curly hair and showcasing her different moods of her in this exclusive behind-the-scenes picture, where she captivates audiences with her sparkling smile coupled with the glittering make-up making it an eye-pleasing tantalising avatar.



In the critically acclaimed web-series, the actress appeared as a new entrant where she is seen playing the character of Bulbul Johri, where she delivered by a very strong performance garnering her much praise.

The show, upon its release, has become a big rage amongst audiences and Mona Singh's portrayal of Bulbul has made her fan favourite character. Currently, her portrayal of Bulbul Johri is getting unanimous love from the audiences and the actress is soaring high on that wave of success.

Mona Singh has showcased her remarkable acting prowess across a diverse array of roles, leaving an indelible mark in both films and television. This versatility of her skills is evident in the various performances she has given over the years with some very iconic projects with one of the prime examples being 'Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi' and 'Yeh Meri Family', both of which gave her great popularity and established her as a leading face in the entertainment industry.