Mona Singh opens up on success of 'Munjya'

MUMBAI: Mona Singh, who is receiving praise for her portrayal of Pammi in the recently released horror comedy 'Munjya', shared her thoughts on the film achieving a remarkable milestone at the box office.

'Munjya', a horror-comedy, has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

Sharing her thoughts on film success, Mona Singh said, "It's an Indian folklore that has not been explored before. I am really happy and overwhelmed with the kind of response and love the audience has been showering upon my character Pammi and the film. I am also happy to witness the change the movie has resulted in, bringing a good number of footfalls to cinema halls."

Highlighting the trend of small-budget films finding success in theatres, citing examples like '12th Fail' and 'Laapataa Ladies', she added, "Small budget films like '12th Fail' and 'Laapataa Ladies' have performed well in theatres. And now, it's 'Munjya' where the audience has once again praised the content. I am grateful to the audience for being so kind in showing their love and support all these years and appreciating the choices that I have made as an actor."

The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film.