Mohit Raina excited to celebrate first birthday as a father

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina on Monday turned a year older. This birthday holds a special place in his life as it is his first birthday as a father.

Sharing his birthday plans, Mohit in a statement said, "I'm not usually very big on birthdays, and this year won't be any different. However, this birthday holds extra significance. For the past three years, work commitments took precedence, but this year, I'm taking a break to spend quality time with my wife and our daughter. It's definitely a perfect birthday plan."

Mohit and his wife Aditi Sharma were blessed with a daughter in May 2022. Announcing the good news, Mohit took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of him holding the little one's hand. "And then just like that, we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit will be seen headlining a new web series titled 'The Freelancer'. The show is created by Neeraj Pandey and is based on the book - A Ticket to Syria. On what fans can expect from 'The Freelancer', Mohit said, “The Freelancer is a story that touched my heart in several ways. Playing Avinash Kamath was challenging yet creatively satisfying. Despite fighting his interpersonal battles on a daily basis, Avinash embarks upon a mission like never before, as he sets foot to rescue Aliya."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is also a part of the show, which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, September 1, onwards.